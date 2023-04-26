Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan launches investigation of mine explosion in Tartar (UPDATE)

Society Materials 26 April 2023 11:39 (UTC +04:00)

Details added (first published: 11:06)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. An investigation is underway in connection with the mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Tartar, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As a result of the explosion of an anti-personnel mine, a 33-year-old driver of the International Eurasian Press Foundation Khazar Babashov has been injured.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Tartar district is investigating the incident.

Since the end of the 44-day war, as a result of the explosion of mines laid by the Armenian Armed Forces, 51 people (including military personnel and civilians) were killed, and 244 people received injuries of varying severity.

