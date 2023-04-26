Erdogan awards head Azerbaijani military medical personnel for post-earthquake help (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 13:13)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The head of military medical personnel sent from Azerbaijan to Türkiye in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev to provide medical aid to the injured as a result of the earthquake, was awarded by the Turkish state, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

During the ceremony held at Beştepe Nation’s Convention and Culture Center, the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan awarded the Medical Service Colonel Niyamaddin Aghamaliyev with the State Medal of Supreme Sacrifice of the Republic of Türkiye.

The activities of the military medical personnel of the Azerbaijan Army in Kahramanmarash, in interaction with the representatives of the Ministry of Health of Türkiye and the Turkish Armed Forces, were highly appreciated.

The Azerbaijan Army’s 20 military medical personnel, including a general surgeon, traumatologist, otolaryngologist, ophthalmologist, neurosurgeon, rheumatologist, anesthesiologist, plastic-reconstructive surgeon, medical attendant, operating nurses and anesthetists performed 81 surgeries, 517 people received outpatient care.