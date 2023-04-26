Azerbaijan confirms 71 more COVID-19 cases, 73 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:43)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Azerbaijan has detected 71 new COVID-19 cases, 73 patients have recovered, and 3 people have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,199 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,762 of them have recovered, and 10,233 people have died. Currently, 204 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,585 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,585,820 tests have been conducted so far.