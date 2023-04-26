Azerbaijan talks its monuments of nature destroyed during Armenian occupation (UPDATED)

First version published at 13:06

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, April 26. During the period of the Armenian occupation, 11 trees considered natural monuments were destroyed, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov said in Fuzuli, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the meeting of the Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters established for the centralized solution of issues in liberated territories.

Karimov noted that during the environmental monitoring conducted after the liberation of the Fuzuli district from occupation, destruction of 5,688 trees and shrubs not related to the forest fund, 2 hectares of forests, 11 relict trees (eastern sycamore), registered in 1982 as monuments of nature was revealed in 62 administrative-territorial units. Moreover, the exploitation of three of the six local mineral deposits taken on the state balance in the 1990s was also revealed.

According to the results of the assessment of mineral resources in the territories liberated from occupation, the exploitation of Guruchay (sand-gravel) deposits located in the Fuzuli district, the Dovlyatkyarly and Dilaghardi limestone deposits was revealed, fresh water wells were completely destroyed, as well as all the Kahriz systems that existed in the area.

"Comprehensive studies have also been conducted to assess the geoecological and radioactive conditions on the territory of Fuzuli. In order to meet the demand for construction materials for carrying out construction work in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, it is planned to allow the exploitation of limestone deposits of Dovletyarly, sand-gravel mixture deposits of Ashaghy Guzdak, Guruchay, located on the territory of the Fuzuli district," the minister added.