Charity initiative by "Azercell Volunteers" in honor of the holy Ramadan (PHOTO)

Volunteers visited low-income citizens, families of martyrs and veterans with "Ramadan Gifts".

Following its tradition “Azercell Volunteers” held another charity event to coincide with the holy month of Ramadan. During the month of Ramadan, volunteers visited low-income citizens, families of martyrs and veterans with the "Ramadan Gift" that they provided to them.

Previously, during the Novruz holiday, volunteers also traveled to several regions of Azerbaijan, visited families in need of special attention, and delivered packages made up of daily necessities.

It should be noted that the "Azercell Volunteers" group, which consists of Azercell employees and citizens who join them, continues its activities not only on holidays but throughout the year as part of various good initiatives. As part of the charity mission, "Azercell volunteers" regularly provide financial and moral support to low-income families and they are constantly in the focus of the organization.