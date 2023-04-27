Certificates presented to graduates of ‘SABAH.academy’ program at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

Certificates have been presented to the students of SOCAR's Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) who completed the "SABAH.academy" program.

Speaking at the ceremony, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov congratulated the students and wished them success. The rector said that SABAH.academy, which was created under the Institute of Education with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, is a project that aims to form entrepreneurial culture among young people. Noting that he believes that the training will contribute to the development of students' innovative thinking, Elmar Gasimov suggested that several modules be included in the courses.

“38 BHOS students who successfully completed the 14-week training have been awarded certificates. By participating in lectures, seminars, discussions, group works and individual research activities that were held as part of the training, these students have significantly improved their professional knowledge and skills”.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Institute of Education Rufat Azizov noted that nowadays, young people aspire not only to get a diploma and find a job, but also to engage in entrepreneurship after graduation.

Executive Director of Sabah.academy Farhad Pashayev said that he believes that the students who completed the training will become successful entrepreneurs in the future.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were presented to the students.