FIA President arrives in Baku (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:04)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), former rally driver, Mohammed Ben Sulayem will be in Baku from April 27 to 30 as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports.

The president of the FIA will meet with the President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) Anar Alakbarov. It is planned that he will also get acquainted with the track where the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan is going to be held, and will also take part in the awarding ceremony of the winners of the rally.

At the meetings of Mohammed Ben Sulayem in Baku, activities in the field of motorsports in Azerbaijan, work on road safety in Azerbaijan, and issues of preparation for the meeting of the FIA General Assembly, which will be held in Baku for the first time on December 4–8, 2023, as well as for the FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony, will be discussed.

The meeting of the FIA General Assembly and the awards ceremony in Baku at the end of the year will bring together representatives of automotive organizations and prominent figures in motorsport from all over the world.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will be held from April 28 to April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.