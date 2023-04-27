Azerbaijan confirms 68 more COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijan has detected 68 new COVID-19 cases, 49 patients have recovered, and 2 people have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,267 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,811 of them have recovered, and 10,235 people have died. Currently, 211 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,437 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,587,257 tests have been conducted so far.