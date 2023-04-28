Mobile ASAN service provides assistance to citizens in Azerbaijan's liberated Talish village (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:44)

TALISH, Azerbaijan, April 28. The mobile ASAN service provided assistance to citizens in Azerbaijan's liberated Talish village of the Tartar region, liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The issuance and replacement of identity cards, civil passports, and driver's licenses were carried out.

The main purpose of the introduction of the mobile ASAN is to provide public services to citizens through more convenient and innovative ways, ensuring the availability of these services. Since June 2013, over 2.7 million citizens have been provided with public services in mobile form.

In 2023, 20 families (90 people) were relocated to the village of Talish on the eve of the Novruz holiday as part of the 'Great Return' program.

The Action Plan of the First State Program of the ‘Great Return’ to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was approved by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, signed on November 16, 2022.