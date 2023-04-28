Baku hosts trilateral meeting of heads of military educational institutions of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. According to the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of Defense signed between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, a trilateral meeting of the heads of military educational institutions of these countries was held at the National Defense University, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Rector of the National Defense University, Professor, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev welcomed the guests and emphasized the importance of discussion and exchange of experience.

Lieutenant General H. Piriyev noted that the close cooperation between the 3 countries serves to ensure peace and security in the region. He expressed confidence that such meetings will contribute to the further strengthening of friendly ties between professors, officers and teaching staffs of military educational institutions.

Commandant of Turkish Military Academy, Major General Gültekin Yaralı, and Rector of the National Defence Academy of Georgia, Brigadier General Mamia Balakhadze expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the high-level organization of the meeting and hospitality. They emphasized that holding such meetings would make a worthy contribution to the exchange of experience between military educational institutions, the implementation of joint programs and projects.

The guests signed the “Book of Honor” of the university.

Then the Turkish and Georgian delegations visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.

The Monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Memorial Complex in memory of the Shehids (Martyrs) of the Patriotic War were visited, flowers were laid and their memory was honored.

The guests got acquainted with a photo board depicting the life and political activity of the Great Leader in the museum of the military institute.

Then a meeting was held at the Military Institute. Rector of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Major General Fizuli Salahov discussed with the guests a number of issues of mutual interest in the field of military education. A briefing on the history and activities of the institute was presented.

Afterward, the delegations got acquainted with the territory of the institute, educational buildings, material and technical base, as well as the conditions created for the cadets and watched the educational process.

In the end, the sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.