Free practice of Formula 1 Grand Prix teams kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Free practice of Formula 1 teams has started within the framework of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2023, Trend reports.

The practice of the teams will last one hour.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan has started officially on April 28.

On the first day of the competition, which will be held on April 28-30, Baku is holding free practice sessions of Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams and a rating round.

The second practice session of the Formula 1 teams and the sprint races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams will take place on April 29.

Meanwhile, the main competitions will be held on April 30 and the winners will be determined.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.

The first Formula One Grand Prix to be held in Azerbaijan was the 2016 European Grand Prix, which took place at the Baku City Circuit. A year later, in 2017, the same venue hosted the first Azerbaijan Grand Prix.