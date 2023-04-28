Formula 1 car catches fire during free practice sessions in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

First version published at 14:11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. During the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023, a fire broke out in the Formula 1 car, Trend reports.

The car, which was driven by a French racing driver currently competing in Formula 1 under the French flag for Alpine, caught fire. The fire was immediately extinguished and the car was removed from the track.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan started officially on April 28.

On the first day of the competition, which will be held on April 28-30, Baku is holding free practice sessions for Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams and a rating round.

The second practice session of the Formula 1 teams and the sprint races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams will take place on April 29.

Meanwhile, the main competitions will be held on April 30 and the winners will be determined.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.

The first Formula One Grand Prix to be held in Azerbaijan was the 2016 European Grand Prix, which took place at the Baku City Circuit. A year later, in 2017, the same venue hosted the first Azerbaijan Grand Prix.