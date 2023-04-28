Baku Higher Oil School hosts opening ceremony of International Scientific Conferences dedicated to 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) has hosted the opening ceremony of the 4th International Student Research and Science Conferences dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the screening of the film “Heydar Aliyev’s ingenious personality”.

The ceremony was opened by the keynote speech of Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov, in which he provided information about the scientific conferences, noting that “BHOS has a great honour to organize events dedicated to the Great Leader”.

“As is known, 2023 was declared the Year of Heydar Aliyev by the relevant Order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader is being celebrated at the highest level. President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf approved an Action Plan. The 4th International Student Research and Science Conferences, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, are being held today at our university in accordance with this plan. Training and supporting young scientists is one of the most important missions of our school. We view these conferences as a platform that will give impetus to the development of science, and we are confident that they will play a big role in rejuvenating science. Such conferences are a great contribution to Azerbaijani science. The doctoral students and several teachers of our university have participated in these scientific conferences in the past, and presently, they are conducting scientific research at the international level”.

Speaking at the event, Vice-president of ANAS Irada Huseynova wished success to the participants of the conferences and said that the topics of the conferences differ in their relevance and cover areas that serve sustainable development.

Director General of the Institute of Petrochemical Processes named after Academician Yu. G. Mamedaliyev of the Ministry of Science and Education, academician Vagif Abbasov, spoke about the importance of scientific conferences held at Baku Higher Oil School, noting that these conferences contribute to increasing the interest of young people in science.

In his speech, Chairman of the Board of the Education Development Fund under the Ministry of Science and Education, Elnur Nasibov, highly praised the organization of scientific conferences at Baku Higher Oil School. He stressed that such events contribute to the development of science.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Operating Officer of the Caspian Innovation Centre of SOCAR, a teacher and doctoral student at Baku Higher Oil School, Orkhan Guliyev, gave recommendations to the young scientists and shared his experience.

The 4th International Student Research and Science Conferences cover such topics as “Petroleum Engineering and Geoscience”, “Digital Transformation – 2023”, “Towards Sustainable Chemistry and Chemical Engineering: Innovations for Building a Better World”.

In total, 238 theses were presented to the conferences this year. 184 of them were prepared by students and researchers from Baku Higher Oil School.

In addition to Azerbaijani universities, theses were presented to the conference from the University of Stuttgart (Germany), Shanghai Jiao Tong University (China), University of Valladolid (Spain), A.N. Frumkin Institute of Physical Chemistry and Electrochemistry (Russia), and the University of Oklahoma (USA).