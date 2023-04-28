TOP-3 pilots at free practice session of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The first three best pilots in the free practice session of the Formula 1 teams have been determined as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2023, Trend reports.

The first place was taken by the driver of the Red Bull Racing team Max Verstappen, followed by Ferrari team driver Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has kicked off today.

The first day is featuring free practice sessions of Formula 1 and Formula 2 and a rating round.

On April 29, the second free practice session of Formula 1 and sprint races of Formula 1 and Formula 2 will be held.

The main competitions will be held on April 30 and will determine the winners of Formula 1 and Formula 2.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.