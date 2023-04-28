Azerbaijan confirms 49 more COVID-19 cases, 23 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. Azerbaijan has detected 49 new COVID-19 cases, 23 patients have recovered, and 3 people have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,316 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,834 of them have recovered, and 10,238 people have died. Currently, 244 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,081 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,588,338 tests have been conducted so far.