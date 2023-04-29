Azerbaijan confirms 38 more COVID-19 cases, 27 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijan has detected 38 new COVID-19 cases, 27 patients have recovered, and three people have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,354 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,861 of them have recovered, and 10,241 people have died. Currently, 252 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,086 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,589,504 tests have been conducted so far.