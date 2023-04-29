Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. As many as 347 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 46 citizens, the second dose – 270 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 26 citizens. A total of five citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,960,646 vaccine doses were administered, 5,410,639 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,881,105 people – the second dose, 3,402,753 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 266,149 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.