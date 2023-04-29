Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to world community in connection with mine terror by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. On April 29, 2023, representatives of civil society and human rights organizations of Azerbaijan held a press conference in connection with the ongoing mine terror of Armenia against Azerbaijan and appealed to the international community, Trend reports.

Declaring the press conference open, the chairman of the International Cooperation Center Azay Guliyev expressed deep concern over the death of three civilians in the Terter district on April 28, 2023 as a result of a mine explosion, expressed deep condolences to their families and loved ones.

Azay Guliyev noted that the number of victims of Armenian mine terror is steadily growing, and after the 44-day Patriotic War, 301 people became victims of mines, of which 57 people died.

"The main reason for the explosion of a mine in Terter is that Armenia does not provide accurate maps of minefields to Azerbaijan, does not comply with international conventions, as well as paragraph 6 of the tripartite agreement, grossly violates its obligations. Since August 2022, Armenia has transferred to Karabakh, using the Lachin road, more than 2,700 anti-personnel mines produced by it in 2021, that is, after the end of the war, and installed them on our territories. Its goal is to prevent the large-scale reconstruction and construction work carried out in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur in the post-conflict period, the civilian population working in these territories, as well as the return of internally displaced persons and their peaceful life on their lands," he said.

He noted that the international community and leading states continue to turn a blind eye to Armenia's flagrant violation of international obligations, including its policy of targeted mine placement and, in particular, war crimes against the Azerbaijani civilian population.

In order to build a more systematic, consistent and effective way of building further activities, the participants of the event decided to create a working group of 15 people.