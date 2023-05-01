Azerbaijan's State Border Service talks detained border violators in April 2023 (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First version published at 16:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. During April 2023, the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan detained 41 people for violating the state border, 22 of whom are citizens of Azerbaijan, 10 citizens of Nepal, one citizen from Iran and another from Pakistan, as well as two - from Tajikistan, and five - from Sri Lanka, the SBS told Trend.

"Some 20 people were detained while trying to cross the state border with fake passports, visas and stamps, one person was detained while trying to cross the state border bypassing the checkpoint.

Moreover, 691 people were detained for violating the rules of the border regime, and appropriate measures were taken against them.

As a result of measures to combat crime, the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan identified and handed over to the relevant authorities 260 people who are wanted, prevented the departure of 446 people who have restrictions on leaving the country, and the entry of 20 people who are prohibited from entering the country.

Furthermore, as a result of measures to combat illicit drug trafficking, 971.3 kilograms of narcotic drugs and 25,585 tablets of psychotropic drugs were found and seized," the SBS's report says.

Resulting of measures taken in the framework of combating smuggling activities, smuggling in the amount of 28.5 million manat ($16.7 million) was detained, including pistol cartridges, drones intended for video filming, jewelry, narcotic drugs and tobacco products.