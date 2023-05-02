Azerbaijan restoring forest areas in liberated Zangilan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Karabakh Revival Fund organized a trip to Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district with participation of more than 20 donors and partners of the fund, which supported the laying of a forest in the district, as well as public representatives, Trend reports via the fund.

The trip was organized in connection with the restoration of a forest area in Zangilan, consisting of 30,000 trees, and a tree planting campaign on the territory on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, and supported by the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangazur economic region.

The trip participants were informed about the project to establish the forest area with the financial support of the Karabakh Revival Fund and the organizational support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev said that during the Armenian occupation huge damage was inflicted to the cities and villages of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, including their ecology - forest cover, biodiversity, water resources.

According to Hajiyev, restoring the ecological balance in the territories liberated from the occupation is one of the priorities.

He noted that the Karabakh Revival Fund and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of understanding to eliminate environmental damage in the liberated territories and restore the ecological balance.

The official explained that in accordance with the memorandum, on December 17, 2021, within the framework of the project "From Victory to Revival", a project was launched to establish a forest area in Zangilan.

According to Hajiyev, who emphasized the support of donor companies in the implementation of the project, in accordance with the project, at the entrance to Zangilan city, 30,000 trees, mainly the Eldar pine, evergreen cypress, ash, honey locust and oriental plane tree, meeting local climatic conditions, were planted on an area of ​​30 hectares.

All work carried out on the territory in order to establish the forest area meet the requirements of reforestation.

Power supply and irrigation systems have been established, and regular monitoring of the territory planted with trees has been ensured. The territory where the forest area is being established was visited, and familiarization with the work carried out within the framework of the project took place.

Then the participants got acquainted with the consequences of the vandalism committed by Armenia, as well as the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work carried out there.

Further, the participants, having familiarized themselves with the Zangilan International Airport, visited Aghali village where they were given detailed information about the conditions created in the village.

After the completion of the project to establish the forest area in Zangilan, the Karabakh Revival Fund will launch projects for planting greenery in other liberated territories, and the relevant information will be further published.