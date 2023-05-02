Owlypia international tournament held in Baku at European Azerbaijan School (PHOTO)

Owlypia Global Challenge brought together bright young minds from different schools in Baku.

On April 28-29, Baku round of the Owlypia international tournament was held at the European Azerbaijan School.

The Owlypia competitions aims to promote intellectual curiosity in every young mind. Owlypia was founded in 2017 by Perceptum Education, a certified social institution based in London, United Kingdom.

The Owlypia Global Challenge has been praised for its emphasis on promoting not only academic excellence but also cultural exchange and global awareness. Participants have the opportunity to learn from each other and to share their perspectives on a variety of topics.

By participating in the Owlypia competitions in five different subject areas such as Arts and Design, Economics and Business, Literature and Culture, Science and Technology, and Social Sciences, young intellectuals share their creative ideas, enhance their academic skills, discover their potential, build their self-confidence, improve their teamwork abilities and create new friendships.

In the competition, which was held with the participation of many schools in Baku, students competed in the 2-year-old category as OWLINS and OWLETS.

On the first day of the competition, students completed assigned tasks by participating in debates and various academic activities.

On the second day of the competition, in the collective competition, students were presented with questions on various topics. Students who answered the questions correctly took a step forward to win a medal.

Later, in the "Talent Show" competition, participants entertained each other with interesting and entertaining performances and had a fun time.

At the end of the event, the eagerly awaited award ceremony for participants took place. Students were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals, certificates and cups in various nominations as a reward for their two-day effort.

European Azerbaijan School students also won gold, silver and bronze medals and cups, certificates in a number of nominations.

Teams that achieved high results will participate in the global tournaments to be held in Boston, Cambridge and Abu Dhabi.