Azerbaijan confirms 28 more COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Azerbaijan has detected 28 new COVID-19 cases, 19 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,414 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,892 of them have recovered, and 10,245 people have died. Currently, 277 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,237 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,592,173 tests have been conducted so far.