Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATED)

First version published at 20:52

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. As many as 935 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 99 citizens, the second dose – 656 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 170 citizens. A total of 10 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,961,812 vaccine doses were administered, 5,410,796 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,881,902 people – the second dose, 3,402,949 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 266,165 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.