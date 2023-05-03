Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan confirms 46 more COVID-19 cases, 61 recoveries

Society Materials 3 May 2023 16:12 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Azerbaijan has detected 46 new COVID-19 cases, 61 patients have recovered, and five patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,460 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,953 of them have recovered, and 10,250 people have died. Currently, 257 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,471 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,593,644 tests have been conducted so far.

