Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATED)

First version published at 16:14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. As many as 205 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 52 citizens, the second dose – 120 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 30 citizens. A total of three citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,962,017 vaccine doses were administered, 5,410,848 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,882,022 people – the second dose, 3,402,979 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 266,168 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.