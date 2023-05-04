"Anatolian Eagle-2023" main stage kicks off (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The main stage of the international tactical flight exercises "Anatolian Eagle-2023" has begun in the Turkish city of Konya, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

As planned, at the initial stage of the exercise, the safety rules during flights and set tasks were brought to the attention of the participants.

According to the scenario of the exercise, the air defense systems of the conditional enemy were first suppressed.

"Having gained air superiority, our aircraft, together with various combat aircraft, completed the tasks of destroying ground targets by entering the airspace of a conditional enemy and performing combat maneuvers at high altitude," the ministry said.

Moreover, the objectives set on the first day of the exercise were successfully completed by the pilots.