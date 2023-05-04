Azerbaijan confirms 22 more COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Azerbaijan has detected 22 new COVID-19 cases, 71 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,482 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,024 of them have recovered, and 10,254 people have died. Currently, 204 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,006 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,594,650 tests have been conducted so far.