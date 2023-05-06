Azerbaijan confirms 29 more COVID-19 cases, 30 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan has detected 29 new COVID-19 cases, 30 patients have recovered, and 3 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,540 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,100 of them have recovered, and 10,257 people have died. Currently, 183 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1 181 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,595,487 tests have been conducted so far.