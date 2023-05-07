Azerbaijan confirms 15 more COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan has detected 15 new COVID-19 cases, 24 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,555 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,124 of them have recovered, and 10,257 people have died. Currently, 174 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 800 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,597,287 tests have been conducted so far.