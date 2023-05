BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency and the Audiovisual Council are holding a conference on "The policy of National leader Heydar Aliyev in the field of media and modern Azerbaijani media" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The conference is attended by the Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmed Ismayilov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council Ismet Sattarov and others.

Will be updated