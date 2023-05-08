Azerbaijan pardons former deputy minister of culture following presidential order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Former Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Rafig Bayramov has been pardoned following the order signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to pardon a number of convicted persons on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

Previously, Bayramov was sentenced to eight years of imprisonment.

Totally, 801 convicts have been pardoned in Azerbaijan, and 463 people have been released from imprisonment following the presidential order.