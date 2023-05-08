Heydar Aliyev always showed great care for media's development - New Azerbaijan Party deputy chairman (UPDATE)

First version published at 11:21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Great leader Heydar Aliyev always showed great concern for the development of Azerbaijan's media, the Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party, Head of the Central Office Tahir Budagov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the conference on "The policy of National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in the field of media and modern Azerbaijani Media" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and organized by the Media Development Agency and the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan.

"Comprehensive study and communication to the general public of the ideas of Heydar Aliyev, which are the national, spiritual, and political heritage of the Azerbaijani people, is one of the most important tasks. Naturally, a special responsibility in carrying out this task falls on the Azerbaijani press, and media institutions, which are a kind of bridge between the state and society," Budagov said.

He noted that the great leader Heydar Aliyev, an outstanding statesman, and a phenomenal personality, throughout all periods of the leadership of the country showed great concern for the development of the press, and was a great friend and patron of media representatives.

The deputy chairman noted that the New Azerbaijan Party, which is the historical and political legacy of the national leader, attaches great importance to cooperation with the media and takes consistent steps in this direction.

"There is no doubt that the Azerbaijani press will continue to provide consistent information support to the successful state policy pursued the progress of our country, will be a harbinger of new great achievements and victories," Budagov added.