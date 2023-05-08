Azerbaijan completes execution of pardon decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The execution of the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the pardon of a number of convicts on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev has been completed, Trend reports.

The decree was executed in the Penitentiary and Probation Services of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan.

According to the Decree, as many as 801 convicts were pardoned, of which 463 people were released from imprisonment, 220 people from half of the unserved part of the punishment in the form of imprisonment, 118 people from other punishments not related to imprisonment (restriction of liberty, correctional labor, punishment in the form of a fine and persons sentenced to suspended sentence).

This decree is the largest act of pardon adopted in the history of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan in terms of the number of persons to whom it applies.