Azerbaijan completes payment of one-time financial assistance to veterans of World War II (UPDATE)

First version published at 15:30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan completed the payment of one-time financial assistance to participants in the Second World War of 1941-1945 and other persons, provided for by the Decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated April 26, 2023, Trend reports.

In connection with the 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Second World War, each of the 51 participants in this war was provided with one-time financial assistance in the amount of 1,500 manat ($882), and each of the 3,487 people – widows of soldiers who died in the war or died later, persons awarded orders and medals for selfless work in the rear during that period, employees of special formations who carried out assignments in the interests of the army and navy in the rear of the fighting fronts or in the operational zones of the fighting fleets, and persons awarded the appropriate medal and badge for the defense of Russian city of Leningrad (St. Petersburg) during the war, as well as the participants of the blockade of the city of Leningrad were supplied with 750 manat ($441).

Thus, the payments covered a total of 3,538 people. The lump sum payment is transferred to their bank accounts.

By order of the President Ilham Aliyev, 2.9 million manat ($1.7 million) were allocated from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan provided for in the state budget of the country for 2023 for the payment of one-time financial assistance.