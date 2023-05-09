Azerbaijan confirms 8 more COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Azerbaijan has detected 8 new COVID-19 cases, 6 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,563 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,130 of them have recovered, and 10,257 people have died. Currently, 176 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 634 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,597,921 tests have been conducted so far.