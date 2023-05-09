Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan confirms 25 more COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries

Society Materials 9 May 2023 22:40 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 25 more COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Azerbaijan has detected 25 new COVID-19 cases, 26 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,588 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,156 of them have recovered, and 10,260 people have died. Currently, 172 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1500 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,599,921 tests have been conducted so far.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more