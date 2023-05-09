Azerbaijan confirms 25 more COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Azerbaijan has detected 25 new COVID-19 cases, 26 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,588 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,156 of them have recovered, and 10,260 people have died. Currently, 172 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1500 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,599,921 tests have been conducted so far.