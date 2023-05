BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The building of the Humo Arena, or Ice Dome Tashkent in the center of Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent is illuminated with the colors of the national flag of Azerbaijan in honor of the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The words "Heydar Aliyev is 100 years old" are projected on the building.

This video projection embodies friendship and brotherhood between the Azerbaijani and Uzbek peoples.