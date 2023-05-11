Azerbaijani, Turkish ministers of defense to observe "Anatolian Eagle-2023" flight-tactical exercises (UPDATE)

First version published at 11:54

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Colonel General of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Zakir Hasanov and Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar will observe progress of "Anatolian Eagle-2023" international flight-tactical exercises from the Anatolian Eagle Training Center (AETC), Trend reports citing Turkish media.

On April 27, the opening ceremony of the "Anatolian Eagle-2023" international flight-tactical exercises with the participation of servicemen from various countries took place at the airbase in Turkish city of Konya.

Azerbaijan is represented at international exercises by military personnel and Air Force aircraft.