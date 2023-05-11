The 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev was solemnly celebrated at the European Azerbaijan School (PHOTO)

The European Azerbaijan School organized a series of events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, and to celebrate the declaration of 2023 as the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The life and legacy of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, who rendered exceptional services to his homeland and people, is an inexhaustible source of inspiration. The 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader Heydar Aliyev is a significant milestone, widely celebrated both within our country and across international borders. This celebration is a testament to the unparalleled contributions and tireless efforts that Heydar Aliyev devoted to his homeland and people, and is a reflection of the deep respect and gratitude felt by every Azerbaijani towards the Great Leader.

The leadership, academic staff and students of the European Azerbaijan School paid their respects to the memory of Heydar Aliyev by visiting his grave at the Alley of Honor. They laid wreaths of flowers and roses in front of his grave.

Later, the school team laid wreaths and flowers in front of the grave of outstanding ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The Secondary students of the school organized a flash mob activity dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's birth, forming the letters "H.A-100" and displaying their respect to the great leader.

The primary school students of the school prepared an interesting composition in honor of Heydar Aliyev, performing the song "You are such a Summit", expressing their deep love and respect for the National Leader.

The Secondary campus hosted an event called "Heydar Aliyev-100" to honor the national leader, which started with the playing of the National Anthem. The director of the school, Francesco Banchini, delivered a speech highlighting Heydar Aliyev's unparalleled services for the prosperity of Azerbaijan, emphasizing the national leader's unwavering commitment to education and his advice to young people to work tirelessly on the path of education. Mr. Banchini urged Azerbaijani youth to follow in Heydar Aliyev's footsteps and to take advantage of educational opportunities to build a brighter future for humanity.

The students presented information and video material dedicated to the life of Heydar Aliyev, including his work as a successful politician and statesman and his purposeful contributions to the welfare of Azerbaijan.

The event ended with the students singing poems and songs dedicated to Heydar Aliyev, honoring his memory and his contributions to their country.

As we reflect on his meaningful life and rich heritage, we express our deep gratitude and respect for his tireless work for the welfare of his country and people. We honor and celebrate the remarkable achievements of the Great Leader and his invaluable role in shaping the future of our nation.