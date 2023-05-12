Azerbaijani ambassador to Switzerland congratulates Azerbaijani jazz pianist on great performance in Geneva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov has congratulated Elchin Shirinov Trio on a great jazz performance in Geneva, Trend reports via the publication on the ambassador's Twitter page.

"I was delighted to witness the amazing jazz performance by the Elchin Shirinov Trio at prestigious "Alhambra" concert hall in Geneva, organized by "Heritage" Azerbaijani Cultural Association led by charming Mrs. Dilyara Panakhova Proud of our compatriots, who perfectly presented Azerbaijani culture," he said.

Azerbaijani jazz pianist composer and arranger Elchin Shirinov performed in Geneva on May 11 together with Haggai Cohen-Milo on double-bass and Ofri Nehemya on drums.

He was included in All About Jazz's December 2022 poll of the top 200 favorite living pianists in the world. While touring with famous jazz double bassist Avishai Cohen’s trio from 2018 to 2022 he recorded 3 albums as part of the trio as well as his two own albums "Maiden Tower" and "Waiting".