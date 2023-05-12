Azerbaijan confirms 19 more COVID-19 cases, 27 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:50

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijan has detected 19 new COVID-19 cases, 27 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,638 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,251 of them have recovered, and 10,265 people have died. Currently, 122 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 851 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,602,283 tests have been conducted so far.