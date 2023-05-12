Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATE)

First version published at 16:50

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. As many as 131 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 18 citizens, the second dose – 84 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 26 citizens. Three citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,963,017 vaccine doses were administered, 5,411,025 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,882,686 people – the second dose, 3,403,116 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 266,190 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.