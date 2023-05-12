Visit of travelers from Sweden to Azerbaijan's Lachin kicks off (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First version published at 16:20

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, May 12. The trip of international travelers from Sweden, who are members of the Club100 organization, to the Lachin district has begun within the framework of the visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports.

The participants of the trip, having previously visited the Kalbajar district, then got acquainted with the construction and restoration work in the Lachin district.

This trip is of exceptional importance for the promotion of the territories liberated from occupation within the framework of dark tourism (tourism involving travel to places historically associated with death and tragedy).

Over the past two years, six trips have been organized to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur by representatives of the world's largest international travel networks - ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, Travelers Club of Türkiye, the UK "Piki Reels" club. One trip was organized in 2021, four - in 2022, and one trip - in 2023. The current trip is already the seventh in a row.