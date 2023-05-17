We will try to show our maximum at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Baku - Lithuanian gymnasts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The mood for the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is fighting, participants of the competition, members of the Lithuanian junior team in group exercises Sofia Nicole Reynsonas, Roberta Ranonite, and Ugne Madzayute said Trend after podium training sessions.

"The podium training went well, we felt confident on the court. We managed to perform the compositions as we planned. We are pleased that we had the opportunity to exercise before the start," Reynsonas said.

At the European Championship, junior teams in group exercises will present programs with five jump ropes and five balls. According to the graces, they are happy to perform each of these exercises.

"Perhaps we feel more confident in the composition with balls, but each of the exercises is very interesting and fascinating. We are glad that we have been provided with such programs, and we carry them out with great pleasure," Roberta Ranonite said.

According to Ugne Madzayute, the team was satisfied with the training.

"We could have performed better, but we fulfilled the task. The mood for tomorrow is fighting, we will try to show our maximum. We hope everything will work out," she added.

The 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 17-21. The competition will be held under the motto "Shine like a star".

In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.

During the competition, which will take place over five days, the gymnasts will perform in an individual program (seniors) and in a group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

At the competitions, Azerbaijan will be represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will perform within the senior team in group exercises. At the same time, Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova, and Zahra Jafarova will join the competitions among junior group teams.