Azerbaijani team's coach meets with participants of Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championship in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Participants of the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Baku met with a member of the Commission of Athletes of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Siana Vasileva, Trend reports.

According to Vasileva, the meeting was attended by members of junior teams in group exercises, which will perform at the championship.

"I prepared for them a presentation, where they could answer questions via their mobile phone. They liked and were interested in this approach. We talked warmly, and the gymnasts asked how I coped with stress before competitions, and what I experienced. I tried to help them, give some recommendations, and wished them success," she said.

The FIG Athletes' Commission member noted that such a meeting within the framework of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships was held for the first time.

"Usually such meetings were organized once a year at the World Championships and only with seniors," Vasileva reminded.

Speaking about the motto of the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku - "Shine like a star", she noted that it helps the graces to open up their abilities.

"It’s very beautiful and atmospheric. I see how much everyone likes the motto of the European Championship in Baku. I hope our team will succeed. Of course, there is more excitement at the home championship, and gymnasts want to show their maximum," the coach emphasized.

Vasileva added that she was happy to hear the news that the 2027 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Baku.

"Every time Baku holds large-scale competitions perfectly, and I am sure that the 2027 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held at the highest level," she stressed.

The 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 17-21.

In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.

During the competition, the gymnasts will perform in an individual program (seniors) and in a group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

At the competitions, Azerbaijan will be represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will perform within the senior team in group exercises. At the same time, Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova, and Zahra Jafarova will join the competitions among junior group teams.