Azerbaijan's former minister of culture appointed as Head of Partnership and Int'l Co-op Sector at ISESCO (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan’s former minister of culture Anar Karimov has been appointed Head of the Partnership and International Cooperation Sector at ISESCO, Trend reports.

On May 23, 2014, by the relevant decrees of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Karimov was awarded the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Second Class and he was appointed Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to UNESCO.

On July 9, 2019, he was also awarded the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. On July 20, 2020, by the relevant decrees of the head of state, Karimov was appointed First Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan, at the same time, he was entrusted with the temporary fulfillment of the duties of the Minister of Culture.

By the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated January 5, 2021, Karimov was appointed Minister of Culture. He was relieved of this position by the decree of the head of state on December 22, 2022.