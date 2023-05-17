Azerbaijani, Spanish FMs hold meeting (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First version published at 17:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, José Manuel Albares Bueno at the IV Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, topical issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain, events taking place in the region have been discussed at the meeting.

Bayramov noted that there is cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including political, economic, energy security, cultural, humanitarian, tourism, and others.

In particular, it was mentioned that there are also opportunities for cooperation in the development of alternative energy resources.

The importance of mutual visits in the development of bilateral relations was also emphasized, as well as the importance of increasing the number of contacts in terms of strengthening political dialogue.

Informing about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period (second Karabakh war), Azerbaijan's efforts to restore its territories liberated from Armenian occupation and peace-building, the minister pointed out that the constant military and political provocations of the Armenian side, and the continuation of the mine threat are among the main challenges.

Moreover, Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace process based on the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty was brought to the attention of the Spanish side.

In turn, Bueno expressed his country's interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations. In particular, the role of political consultations in the development of relations between the two countries was positively assessed.

The minister also noted that Spain supports the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.