Baku presents stunning opening to 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The opening ceremony of the 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

At the beginning, a parade of flags of the countries participating in the European Championship took place. The National anthem of Azerbaijan was performed by singer Vagif Nagiyev.

Oaths were pronounced on behalf of the judges, coaches and gymnasts, which once again reminded of the observance of the principles of healthy competition, fair refereeing and fairness in sports.

On behalf of the gymnasts, the oath was pronounced by Azerbaijani gymnast, a member of the senior team in group exercises Gullu Aghalarzade, on behalf of the judges - Monica Fornia Garcia (Spain), on behalf of the coaches - Vesna Radonic (Montenegro).

Next, an enchanting gymnastic, musical and choreographic show was presented.

A large number of participants were involved in the show, including coaches, choreographers and, of course, athletes performing in various gymnastic disciplines.