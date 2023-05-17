European Championships in Baku: Azerbaijani junior team in group exercises in rhythmic gymnastics awarded "Audience Award"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku hosted the presentation of the "Audience Award", Trend reports.

The "Audience Award" was awarded to the junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises.

The team includes Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzade, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova.

Today, during the first day of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, the junior team of Azerbaijan won bronze in the all-around and five-ball exercises.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The gymnasts perform in the individual program (senior women) and in the group exercise program (juniors and seniors).

On the first day of the championship, junior teams perform in group exercises, which demonstrate programs with five jump ropes and five balls.

Competitions are held under the motto "Shine like a star". In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.