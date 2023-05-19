The 5th SHE Congress was held in Baku with the support of Azercell (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Azerbaijani businesswomen convened at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku on May 15

The 5th SHE Congress held in Azerbaijan in the partnership with the country's leading mobile operator Azercell convened more than 500 businesswomen across the country and the region. The event featured remarkable speeches, panel discussions, dynamic sessions and workshops.

The conference held under the slogan "OWN YOUR LIFE" enhanced women’s leadership and business skills, as well as provided an excellent platform for networking and sharing experiences.

Azercell was represented by Sona Abbasova, the company’s Corporate Communications Director, and Shirin Aliyeva, Legal, Ethics and Compliance Director.

Shirin Aliyeva set an example and inspired guests at the event by sharing her success story. Ms. Aliyeva spoke about unique opportunities provided by the government for women’s participation in the country's political, economic, social and cultural life. Sh. Aliyeva noted the role of advantages created in Azerbaijan for the advancement of women in her 19-year professional journey.

Azercell`s Corporate Communications Director Sona Abbasova, in her speech highlighted numerous programs carried out by the largest mobile operator within its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy. She then invited to the stage Gulshan Akhundova, Head of the Women's Hotline established with the initiative and support of Azercell. Ms. Akhundova presented detailed information on the hotline and spoke about the challenges and difficulties faced by women in society. The speakers called on all women in need of support to contact the Center, which provides 24/7 service through the short number 116111.

It is worth mentioning that, in the 26 years of its operation, Azercell spent over $22 mln on social oriented projects. The company keeps the protection of women's rights and women’s development in the spotlight, implementing numerous projects to empower them through education and enhance their career opportunities.